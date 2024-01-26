Good Greek Moving & Storage Hits Home Run with Lakeland Flying Tigers
New Partnership Delivers Gameday Excitement and Supports Local Community
We're thrilled to team up with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, a beloved local baseball team that embodies the same values of teamwork, excellence, and community that is the Good Greek Way”LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, Florida’s Most Referred Moving Company, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Detroit Tigers' Class A affiliate. This collaboration brings Good Greek closer to the heart of the community where its employees live, work, and play. The venture will allow the Superhero Movers to deliver special deals and exciting fan experiences, beginning with spring training alongside the four-time World Series-winning Tigers and continuing throughout the regular season with the Flying Tigers.
"We're thrilled to team up with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, a beloved local baseball team that embodies the same values of teamwork, excellence, and community that is the Good Greek Way," said Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Relocation Systems. "Our new hub in Plant City is just a home run away from Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, making this partnership a natural fit” Drayton Terry, Corporate Partnerships Manager with the Detroit Tigers, and Lakeland Flying Tigers shared a similar sentiment, “We are thrilled to partner with such a strong local brand. Good Greek Moving & Storage does tremendous things for our Florida communities, and we are proud to begin that relationship here in Lakeland.”
Good Greek now has partnerships with 17 college and professional sports teams and venues across the state, including the Orlando Magic and Jet Blue Park at Fenway South in Fort Meyers. The latest alliance with the Flying Tigers underscores Good Greek's commitment to being an integral part of the communities it serves. The company's rapid growth in 2023, including the home run away from Publix Field at Joker Marchant opening of its Plant City hub and expansions into Orlando, Central and Southwest Florida, is creating new jobs and providing essential relocation services to families across the region. The partnership between Good Greek Moving & Storage and the Flying Tigers promises a winning season for both the community and baseball fans alike. With a shared dedication to family, fun, and service, this collaboration is set to hit a home run in Plant City and beyond.
