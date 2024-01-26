Good Greek Moving & Storage Hits Home Run with Lakeland Flying Tigers

Good Greek partners with Lakeland Flying Tigers

Good Greek partners with Lakeland Flying Tigers

Spero Georgedakis of Good Greek and Drayton Terry of Lakeland Flying Tigers

Spero Georgedakis of Good Greek and Drayton Terry of Lakeland Flying Tigers

New Partnership Delivers Gameday Excitement and Supports Local Community

We're thrilled to team up with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, a beloved local baseball team that embodies the same values of teamwork, excellence, and community that is the Good Greek Way”
— Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Relocation Systems
LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, Florida’s Most Referred Moving Company, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Detroit Tigers' Class A affiliate. This collaboration brings Good Greek closer to the heart of the community where its employees live, work, and play. The venture will allow the Superhero Movers to deliver special deals and exciting fan experiences, beginning with spring training alongside the four-time World Series-winning Tigers and continuing throughout the regular season with the Flying Tigers.

"We're thrilled to team up with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, a beloved local baseball team that embodies the same values of teamwork, excellence, and community that is the Good Greek Way," said Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Relocation Systems. "Our new hub in Plant City is just a home run away from Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, making this partnership a natural fit” Drayton Terry, Corporate Partnerships Manager with the Detroit Tigers, and Lakeland Flying Tigers shared a similar sentiment, “We are thrilled to partner with such a strong local brand. Good Greek Moving & Storage does tremendous things for our Florida communities, and we are proud to begin that relationship here in Lakeland.”

Good Greek now has partnerships with 17 college and professional sports teams and venues across the state, including the Orlando Magic and Jet Blue Park at Fenway South in Fort Meyers. The latest alliance with the Flying Tigers underscores Good Greek's commitment to being an integral part of the communities it serves. The company's rapid growth in 2023, including the home run away from Publix Field at Joker Marchant opening of its Plant City hub and expansions into Orlando, Central and Southwest Florida, is creating new jobs and providing essential relocation services to families across the region. The partnership between Good Greek Moving & Storage and the Flying Tigers promises a winning season for both the community and baseball fans alike. With a shared dedication to family, fun, and service, this collaboration is set to hit a home run in Plant City and beyond.

Thomas Tobin
Good Greek Moving & Storage
+1 212-624-2648
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Good Greek Moving & Storage Hits Home Run with Lakeland Flying Tigers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Thomas Tobin
Good Greek Moving & Storage
+1 212-624-2648
Company/Organization
Good Greek Moving & Storage
50 S Old Dixie Hwy
Jupiter, Florida, 33458
United States
+1 561-935-3330
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Good Greek Moving & Storage Hits Home Run with Lakeland Flying Tigers
Good Greek Announces Immediate Expansion into Southwest Florida
Good Greek Moving & Storage Launches World’s Only Total Relocation App
View All Stories From This Author