Memphis Woman Arrested Following TennCare Fraud Investigation

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman.

In July of 2023, TBI received information from the BlueCare Special Investigations Unit, alleging a caregiver had submitted inaccurate claims of providing services. During the investigation, agents developed information that between July and November of 2022, in 72 instances, Monique Burrow had submitted claims for overlapping caregiver services between two patients, which is a violation of TennCare rules. This resulted in fraudulent payments from TennCare totaling almost $8,000.

On Tuesday, TBI agents secured arrest warrants charging Burrow (DOB: 2/3/90) with one count of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Property ($2,500-$10,000). Today, Burrow surrendered herself to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the Shelby County East Women’s Facility. She was released on her own recognizance.

