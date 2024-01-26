Sight, Sound & Story – “Unveiling Production Design for Film and TV Creations" on February 1st!

Behind the scenes with an award-winning roundtable of TV’s best Production Designers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- See the fascinating world of television series production design with the upcoming roundtable discussion. Join this talented group of artists for an in-depth exploration of the creative process, challenges, and innovative approaches employed by accomplished production designers. Gain insights into the artistry that goes into crafting award-winning production design for both film and TV.

Don't miss the chance to participate in Sight, Sound & Story: "Unveiling Production Design for Film and TV Creations." This roundtable will feature a distinguished lineup of renowned production designers, including Gavin Bocquet, known for his work on "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" and the recent series "Silo"; Nelson Coates, celebrated for contributions to projects like "The Morning Show" and "In The Heights"; Cat Smith, acclaimed for her work on "Lessons in Chemistry" and "The Drop Out"; and Seth Reed, the visionary behind the production design of "For All Mankind" and "Salem." Join us as they share their unique insights and experiences in shaping the visual storytelling landscape.

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on January 1st. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

About The Panelists:

Gavin Bocquet is a production designer and art director, known for “Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace”, “Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith” and “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles”. Bocquet won one Primetime Emmy Award in 1992 and was nominated for two others in the following years for his work on “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.” Bocquet is also credited on “xXx”, “Gulliver's Travels”, “Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children”, and Apple TV+ series “Silo.”

Nelson Coates is an American production designer for feature film and television and currently serves as ADG President. His motion picture credits include the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical "In The Heights" based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway show; Jon M. Chu’s romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians," the highest-grossing romantic comedy of the last decade; Robert Zemeckis’ dramatic thriller "Flight," and the biographical drama "Antwone Fisher," which received a 2002 American Film Institute Award. Coates’ television projects include the mystery drama "Home Before Dark" and the second season of the drama "The Morning Show," both for Apple TV+.

Seth Reed is an Emmy-nominated production designer known for bolstering a wide array of story worlds through his artistic ingenuity. Seth's highlights include hit shows like Supergirl, The Expanse, and Salem. In 2014, Reed received a Primetime Emmy Nomination and Art Directors Guild Nomination for his work on “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” starring Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Seth is also an Emmy-nominated and award-winning art director, having uplifted a number of high-profile projects. Many of Hollywood's most respected directors and production designers have entrusted Seth's artistic abilities, leading to his consistent work on both independent and studio films such as “I Heart Huckabees,” “Lords of Dogtown,” “Real Steel,” and “Minority Report.” Recognized for his art direction, Seth won the Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Award for his art direction on the HBO mini-series “From The Earth To The Moon.”

Seth's other projects include “Tombstone,” his first Hollywood job, as well as “Fight Club,” “Rat Race,” “Miami Vice,” “Blades of Glory,” and “The Express.” Currently residing in Los Angeles, Reed has worked on film and television projects around the world, from South America to Iceland. You can normally find him biking to and from location and enjoying the great outdoors.

Cat Smith is a television and film production designer who was born in Los Angeles. She has worked in the film industry for over 20 years. Besides “Lessons in Chemistry,” her credits include “The Drop Out,” “Transparent,” “I Love Dick,” and “The Society,” as well as creating the pilots for “Better Things” and “Yellowjackets.” Smith has been nominated for an Emmy 10 times and won the production design Emmy for the second season of “Transparent.”

Will Mavity is an attorney and entertainment journalist based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2016 when he was one of the original founders of NextBestPicture.com. He served as a guest on BBC and Skynews, and continues to interview industry talent, with a particular focus on below-the-line artisans.