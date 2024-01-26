Oscar® Nominee To Kill a Tiger Available Now From TVO Today Docs

Stream the Academy Award-Nominated Documentary for Free Anywhere in Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO Media Education Group (TVO) is celebrating a 2024 Academy Award nomination for Nisha Pahuja’s To Kill a Tiger. The feature documentary is available now for free across Canada on TVO Today Docs platforms.

To Kill a Tiger follows a farmer in Jharkhand, India, who engages in the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, a survivor of sexual assault. In a country where a rape is reported every 20 minutes and conviction rates are less than 30 percent, standing up for your daughter is almost unheard of. His quest forces a long-awaited and incredibly difficult social reckoning.

“Congratulations to Nisha Pahuja and her entire production team. Everyone at TVO is thrilled to see this film gain well-deserved attention on a global stage,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “This accolade is another to add to the long history of award-winning TVO-backed content.”

The Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film comes after a North American wave of acclaim from audiences, critics, and film festival juries. Previous awards include honours at TIFF, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Canadian Screen Awards.

An urgent, engrossing story of courage in the face of social pressure, To Kill a Tiger shines as part of the many TVO Today Docs award winners and audience favourites, all available now on broadcast, TVO.org, YouTube and TVO Today’s apps.

Sign up for the TVO Today Docs Newsletter follow us on Twitter/X and Instagram to get the latest programming announcements.



-30-

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information. Stream TVO on your favourite device.



Media: Genevieve Grant, ggrant@tvo.org

Social: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

Attachment

Genevieve Grant TVO ggrant@tvo.org