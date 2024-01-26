JOSTENS® EPIC SCHOOL REVAMP™ CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCED

WARREN HIGH SCHOOL UNDERGOES AN IDENTITY REVIVAL TO BE UNVEILED IN THE FALL.

Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens is excited to announce Warren High School in Warren, Ark. as the first-place winner and recipient of their inaugural Jostens Epic School Revamp grand prize package, valued up to $150,000.

On Jan. 9, elementary to high school-aged students gathered for a pep rally in Warren High School’s new gymnasium, where principal Tiffany Gathen announced their school’s entry to the contest. Moments later, Jostens leaders emerged with signs reading, “Warren, you WON!” The gymnasium erupted. At the mid-court line, the group of students who created Warren’s application video beamed with pride and excitement. Community members from the mayor (a former Warren High School teacher) to the local news were also on their feet celebrating.

Warren High School has faced unprecedented challenges over the recent years, including distanced learning during the global pandemic and displacement after a devastating school fire. Principal Gathen expresses her excitement about the identity renewal and its impact on the school community. “When I heard we won, I bawled. It was beautiful. It showed me someone else knew we were hurting; two years later, there’s still a part of our school missing. I don’t think I’ve realized we won, but I want to say thank you! Since COVID and the fire, we’ve struggled with our identity. I don’t think students understand what it means to be at Warren High School. Being a Lumberjack means you don’t give up; you fight another day. With the Jostens Epic School Revamp, I hope we achieve complete ownership of our fighting Lumberjack traditions – I want to see that pride in everyone.”

Michael Burgess, Jostens Chief Executive Officer, shares “My heartfelt congratulations to Warren High School. Our team is thrilled to bring this deserving community together in a meaningful and memorable way that will impact generations of Lumberjacks to come.”

Warren High School wins a thorough consultation with Jostens SchoolMark™ services to revitalize their overall identity, culture and climate. They will also attend the 2024 Jostens Renaissance Global Conference and enjoy a reveal rally next fall, providing an opportunity for the entire community to come together and celebrate.

Capturing their resilient spirit and embodying the tight-knit community’s heritage are essential for the revamp. SchoolMark will collaborate with Warren High School to develop a compelling identity that resonates with students and staff. Jostens is ready to redefine the symbolic and visual representation of what it means to be a Warren Lumberjack over the next several months.

Following the reveal rally, Jostens Renaissance will keep their refreshed mission alive by working with students to cultivate Lumberjack pride, peer connections and a positive school culture.

John Jenson, the Director of SchoolMark at Jostens, voices “The energy surrounding Jostens first Epic School Revamp truly reflects our company’s passion for supporting school communities. And now, with the announcement of the winning school, our excitement has been amplified. We hope the Warren community comes out to join us at the great reveal – it will be an epic celebration of the back-to-school season.”

Two runners-up were also announced: North High School in Phoenix, Ariz. and Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Pa. Each school will receive invitations to the 2024 Jostens Renaissance Global Conference and access to exclusive Renaissance Education tools, resources and support.



