Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Statement on State of the State Address

A Rhode Island State Archives and History Center would boost tourism and preserve our history

(January 16, 2024) PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore released the following statement:

"I first wish to congratulate Governor McKee on a successful State of the State address.

I am pleased to hear Governor McKee voice his support for a permanent, purpose-built home for our State Archives. Rhode Island is home to so much unique history, and these historic artifacts and materials must be preserved and displayed for generations to come.

Over the past few months, the excitement in the State House around the Independent Man has been palpable – and it's no secret why. Rhode Islanders are proud of their history and want the opportunity to see it up close. A new Rhode Island State Archives and History Center would provide that opportunity – as well as opportunities for tourists from all over the country and the world to learn more about Rhode Island's critical role in the founding of our nation, and its many achievements since.

The RI Department of State will continue to demonstrate the need for and value of a dedicated State Archives and History Center within the State government complex. Now is the time – we must act now to ensure the continued security and safety of these historic artifacts, and to create a destination for tourists and Rhode Islanders alike to experience our history in person.

I look forward to working with Governor McKee, the Rhode Island House of Representatives, and the Rhode Island Senate on this and other important issues during this year's legislative session."

###