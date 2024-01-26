Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor Billy Kenoi

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO HONOR BILLY KENOI

January 26, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, January 27.

This action is taken to honor former Hawai‘i County Mayor Billy Kenoi, who died on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at age 52 after a long battle with cancer. The Kenoi family and loved ones will be celebrating his life on January 27 in Hilo.

“Billy Kenoi is the embodiment of persistence, dedication, and aloha,” said Governor Green. “Through his health challenges, he remained committed to his wife Takako, daughter Mahina and his sons Justin and Liam, his responsibilities as Mayor, and left a lasting legacy through his contributions to the State of Hawai‘i. I’m grateful for all the positive change and inspiration he has brought to our state, especially through his work with our youth. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time,” said Governor Green.

