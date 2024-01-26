Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,064 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor Billy Kenoi

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D. 

 
GOVERNOR  

KE KIAʻĀINA 

  

  

GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO HONOR BILLY KENOI

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

January 26, 2024  

 

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, January 27. 

 

This action is taken to honor former Hawai‘i County Mayor Billy Kenoi, who died on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at age 52 after a long battle with cancer. The Kenoi family and loved ones will be celebrating his life on January 27 in Hilo. 

 

“Billy Kenoi is the embodiment of persistence, dedication, and aloha,” said Governor Green. “Through his health challenges, he remained committed to his wife Takako, daughter Mahina and his sons Justin and Liam, his responsibilities as Mayor, and left a lasting legacy through his contributions to the State of Hawai‘i. I’m grateful for all the positive change and inspiration he has brought to our state, especially through his work with our youth. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time,” said Governor Green.  

 

###  

 

Media Contacts:     

Mia Noguchi

Deputy Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i   

Phone: 808-798-3929 

Email: [email protected]

    

Makana McClellan     

Director of Communications     

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi    

Cell: 808-265-0083     

Email: [email protected]     

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor Billy Kenoi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more