Canada-in-Asia Conference Returns to Singapore February 26-29, 2024

Canada-in-Asia Conference 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) and Universities Canada are excited to invite members of the media to the second annual Canada-in-Asia Conference in Singapore from February 26-29, 2024.

Our 2024 Canada-in-Asia Conferences event (CIAC2024) will focus on two thematic areas: Agri-food (Feb. 26-27) and Climate Solutions (Feb. 27-29). CIAC2024 will convene experts, investors, policy-makers, researchers, business leaders, and innovators from across Asia and Canada to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas and to create collaborative partnerships in these two critical sectors.

Over four days at the Pan Pacific Singapore, the conference program will provide networking and inter-disciplinary discussion on some of the most pressing issues in Canada-Asia co-operation, trade, and investment in the agriculture and climate spaces.

CIAC2024: Agri-food will expose key leaders in Asia to Canadian thinking and capabilities in agriculture and agri-food, explore critical issues around food security, sustainability, and technological collaboration, with leaders in the field from Canada and Asia sharing experiences and perspectives.

CIAC2024: Climate Solutions will convene Asia-based and Canada-based private sector, government, university, and other leaders to connect and learn from each other’s priorities and experiences in climate policy, climate technologies, climate research, and climate finance.

CIAC2024 also features the annual Canada-in-Asia Conferences Gala Dinner on the evening of February 27, alongside activities organized by participating universities and organizations with their respective communities.

Accredited members of the media are invited to attend the Canada-in-Asia Conferences 2024 as space allows. Please contact our media representative below for further information and complimentary registration.

The Canada-in-Asia Conference is presented with the assistance of the Government of Canada. APF Canada and Universities Canada are grateful for this support. We would also like to thank our Major Partners, International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and Invest in Canada; Supporting Partners, Export Development Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan; University Partners, University of British Columbia, University of Calgary, and University of Saskatchewan; and Associate Partners, Cameco, CIBC, Fasken, Investissement Québec, Manulife, and Sun Life.

-30-

Key Links:

Conference Website: www.canada-in-asia.ca

APF Canada: www.asiapacific.ca

Universities Canada: www.univcan.ca

Contacts:

Media

Michael Roberts

Communications Director

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca

Universities Canada

Graham Barber

Assistant Director, International Relations | Directeur adjoint des relations internationales

Universities Canada | Universités Canada

Gbarber@univcan.ca

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada:

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is an independent not-for-profit public institution dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia with a focus on expanding economic relations through trade, investment and innovation; promoting Canada’s expertise in offering solutions to Asia’s climate change, energy, food security and natural resource management challenges; building Asia skills and competencies among Canadians, including young Canadians; and, improving Canadians’ general understanding of Asia and its growing global influence.

Visit APF Canada at www.asiapacific.ca

About Universities Canada:

Universities Canada is the voice of Canadian universities, at home and abroad. A membership organization providing university presidents with a unified voice for higher education, research, and innovation, Universities Canada advances the mission of its member institutions to transform lives, strengthen communities, and find solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our world. The organization advocates for Canadian universities at the federal level, provides a forum for university leaders to share ideas and address challenges in higher education, supports students by providing information on university study and offering scholarships on behalf of private sector companies, and fosters collaboration among universities and governments, the private sector, communities, and international partners.

Visit Universities Canada at www.univcan.ca

