Memphis Collaborative Alliance Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week 2024

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

As part of Divorce With Respect Week, the Memphis Collaborative Alliance will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 4-8

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Memphis Collaborative Alliance will participate in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024.
From March 4-8, members of the Memphis Collaborative Alliance will join divorce professionals
nationwide in offering free 30-minute free consultations for anyone seeking to better understand
the Collaborative Divorce process and options for how they might divorce.

Professionals in the Memphis Collaborative Alliance will offer consultations to residents of
Memphis and the surrounding area. “We are pleased to be able to offer these free consultations
to those people wanting more information about divorce and the options that are available to
them”, said Cindy MacAuley, president of the Memphis Collaborative Alliance. “Divorce is hard,
and most people think that the only option available to them is to go to court and let the judge
decide. The reality is that there are much better options to fighting it out in court.”

To book a free consultation with a Memphis area divorce professional go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. The website also has information about the Collaborative
Divorce process. Anyone outside of Tennessee can also visit the website to find a Collaborative
professional near them.

The Memphis Collaborative Alliance is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health
professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to using a team-based approach to handling a
divorce. The MCA is joining Divorce With Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to build
awareness of the Collaborative Process as a better way to untie the knot.

Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

You just read:

Memphis Collaborative Alliance Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
Company/Organization
The Crouch Group
620 W Hickory
Denton, Texas, 76201
United States
+1 940-383-1990
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Memphis Collaborative Alliance Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative
Tim Whitten Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative
Collaborative Divorce Austin Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative
View All Stories From This Author