Memphis Collaborative Alliance Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative
As part of Divorce With Respect Week, the Memphis Collaborative Alliance will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 4-8MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Memphis Collaborative Alliance will participate in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024.
From March 4-8, members of the Memphis Collaborative Alliance will join divorce professionals
nationwide in offering free 30-minute free consultations for anyone seeking to better understand
the Collaborative Divorce process and options for how they might divorce.
Professionals in the Memphis Collaborative Alliance will offer consultations to residents of
Memphis and the surrounding area. “We are pleased to be able to offer these free consultations
to those people wanting more information about divorce and the options that are available to
them”, said Cindy MacAuley, president of the Memphis Collaborative Alliance. “Divorce is hard,
and most people think that the only option available to them is to go to court and let the judge
decide. The reality is that there are much better options to fighting it out in court.”
To book a free consultation with a Memphis area divorce professional go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. The website also has information about the Collaborative
Divorce process. Anyone outside of Tennessee can also visit the website to find a Collaborative
professional near them.
The Memphis Collaborative Alliance is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health
professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to using a team-based approach to handling a
divorce. The MCA is joining Divorce With Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to build
awareness of the Collaborative Process as a better way to untie the knot.
Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here