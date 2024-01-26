Collaborative Divorce Austin Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week 2024

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

From March 4-8, members of Collaborative Divorce Austin will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone to learn options for how best to divorce.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Divorce Austin will participate in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024. From March 4-8, members of Collaborative Divorce Austin will join divorce professionals nationwide offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand options for how they might divorce.

Divorce can be difficult, but when clients choose the Collaborative Divorce process, they will have access to their own attorneys, a neutral mental health professional who serves as a communication coach, a neutral financial professional, and a child specialist if there are any children involved in the case. These professionals would provide support and facilitate conversation in an otherwise uncertain time.

Collaborative Divorce Austin will offer divorce consultations for Texas residents. To book a free consultation, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com or to learn more about Collaborative Divorce. Anyone outside of Texas can also visit the website to find a divorce professional near them.

Collaborative Divorce Austin is an association of independent and unaffiliated professionals. The group consists of lawyers, financial and mental health professionals dedicated to helping Texas residents facing divorce but want to stay out of court. Collaborative Divorce Austin is joining Divorce With Respect Week as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.

To learn more about Collaborative Divorce Austin, visit www.collaborativedivorceaustin.com.

