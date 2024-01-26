Noke Van Co Introduces Noke Van Adventures, Offering Custom Campervan Rentals for Adventurous Travelers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Noke Van Co, renowned for its commitment to helping people live their adventure, proudly announces the launch of Noke Van Adventures—an initiative focused on making custom campervans available for rental. With a mission to bridge the gap between the desire for van life and its reality, Noke Van Adventures introduces a fleet designed for those eager to explore the world in comfort and style, particularly focusing on bringing travelers to explore the beauty of Southwest Virginia.
Inspiration Behind the Development:
"Noke Van Co exists to help people live their adventure," says Josh Yerton, COO/Cofounder at Noke Van Co. "We wanted to create a mid-way step for individuals dreaming of van life, allowing them to experience it before making the leap."
Key Features and Amenities:
The fleet features two unique models, "The Colonel" and "Sweet Annie," both boasting spacious kitchens, beds, convertible seating, heat, and outdoor showers. "The Colonel" additionally includes air conditioning, while "Sweet Annie" offers a queen-size bed, dual fans, and a movie screen.
Differentiation in the Market:
Noke Van Adventures' campervans stand out with their custom design, offering a "home is where you park it" vibe. The combination of unique finishes and practical features ensures a comfortable and stylish exploration experience.
Rental Locations:
Based in Roanoke, VA, the heart of the Blue Ridge mountains, Noke Van Adventures provides access to diverse landscapes, from mountains to the ocean, all within a comfortable drive. The company is particularly passionate about showcasing the beauty of Southwest Virginia.
Special Launch Promotion:
For a limited time, adventurous travelers can enjoy a 10% discount on the nightly rate when renting a Noke Van.
Customer-Centric Design:
Customer feedback heavily influenced the design, focusing on ease of use, simplicity, and functionality. Noke Van Adventures aims to make van life accessible and worry-free for all.
Sustainability Initiatives:
Noke Van Adventures' commitment to sustainability is evident in the use of state-of-the-art lithium batteries, solar power, and eco-friendly materials, ensuring an eco-conscious travel experience.
Memorable Experiences:
From skiing in the mountains to yoga retreats and beach fishing, Noke Vans have facilitated countless memorable adventures for singles, couples, and small families.
Upcoming Release: "John J"
In mid-2024, Noke Van Adventures plans to unveil "John J," a lifted four-wheel-drive Sprinter 170, specifically designed for family adventures. With seating and sleeping for five, heat and air conditioning, an outdoor shower, and ample space for creating memories, "John J" is set to enhance the overall rental experience.
Booking Information and Support Services:
To book a Noke Van, visit www.nokevanco.com, find listings on www.outdoorsy.com or come see us at our new location in Riverdale (the old Roanoke Industrial Park). For a 10% discount code, email sales@nokevanco.com. Each rental includes 100 miles a day with the option to purchase additional miles. Each van also includes phone support, and access to everything you need for a worry-free journey.
Noke Van Adventures invites all adventure enthusiasts to embark on a unique travel experience, exploring the world one road at a time.
Justin vanBlaricom
Justin vanBlaricom
Noke Van Co.
+1 540-328-4009
justin@nokevanco.com
