GIS/Valuation Technologies Conference Heads to Charlotte

This annual conference, co-hosted with the International Association of Assessing Officers, is focused on using technology to improve the property tax assessment process. If you support property mapping, GIS, assessment, and/or land records at your organization, take some time to review the program and join us!

We are offering full and half day workshops on Monday and also on Thursday afternoon. Here is the workshop line-up:

• GIS Program Management – URISA Certified Workshop

• Strategic and Operational Planning

• Using ArcGIS Dashboards and Experience Builder to Build Responsive and Powerful Dashboards

• Updating CAMA Systems with Regression-based AVMs: Considerations for Office Leadership

• Converting SPSS Regression Models to Python Regression Models Using Jupyter Notebook

• How To Use Large Language Models in GIS and Valuation Workflows

• Mastering Market Segmentation: A Comprehensive Workshop on Tools, Techniques, and Strategies

• Parcel Mapping in ArcGIS Pro

There are three program tracks with multiple sessions in each:

• GIS Technologies

• Leadership

• Modeling & Valuation

Bonny P. McClain is our opening keynote speaker. She will focus on the use of open-source tools and datasets to discover a city’s identity and what it reveals about the health and well-being of its communities.





Derrick Niederklein is our closing keynote speaker. Derrick's talk "Motivated to Serve: Enhancing Public Service with Purpose" will leave us inspired and ready to tackle the challenges ahead.

Solutions will be on display in the exhibit hall. Connect with companies like Esri, Tyler Technologies, Cyclomedia, Avineon, Nearmap, Harris Govern, Pro-West, Schneider Geospatial, and many more.

GIS/ValTech is a substantial conference and a great opportunity to explore innovations and advances. Attendees also earn valuable GISP and continuing education credits.

Early bird registration discounts are available until February 12. Click here for all of the conference details: https://urisa.org/page/GISValTechConference