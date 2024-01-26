IconX Announces IDO Launch on BullPerks and GamesPad With Exciting Whitelist Giveaway
IconX launches IDO on BullPerks & GamesPad with a giveaway for whitelist spots.TORTOLA, ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IconX is charting a new course in online racing game innovation with the launch of its Initial DEX Offering (IDO), proudly unveiled on premier platforms BullPerks and GamesPad. These strategic partnerships are poised to open a realm of fresh opportunities for investors and enthusiasts throughout the blockchain ecosystem, marking an exhilarating leap forward in the gaming and investment domains.
BullPerks is a decentralized Venture Capital (VC) and multi-chain launchpad, offering unique investment opportunities. GamesPad is a cutting-edge platform that functions as an incubator for gaming projects, while simultaneously serving as a launchpad for GameFi initiatives. The collaboration with these platforms aligns with IconX's mission to redefine the landscape of esports racing by integrating the compete-and-earn model.
What is more, to celebrate this significant event, both BullPerks and GamesPad are hosting a whitelist giveaway. BullPerks is offering 20 spots, while GamesPad is giving away 10.
BullPerks Icon.X IDO Whitelisting Contest
20 whitelist spots
Contest deadline: February 2, 2024 at 9 AM UTC
GamesPad Icon.X IDO Whitelisting Contest
10 whitelist spots
Contest deadline: February 5, 2024 at 9 AM UTC
A "whitelist giveaway" refers to an exclusive opportunity where selected participants gain special access or benefits. In the context of an IDO, being on the 'whitelist' means participants are pre-approved to partake in the token sale, bypassing the general public crowdsale. This early access is highly sought after in the crypto world due to the potential benefits it offers.
The IDO launch marks a significant achievement for IconX, showcasing a shared vision with BullPerks and GamesPad to democratize access within the blockchain and gaming industry. The initiative is further enhanced by a whitelist giveaway, designed to unlock a world of opportunities for newcomers to the platform by offering a chance to dive into participation without the hurdle of acquiring a launchpad tier. Lucky winners who make it onto the whitelist are granted immediate access to invest in the IDO, free from any tier constraints, making the investment journey smoother and more accessible.
This event is anticipated to spark considerable enthusiasm within the blockchain and gaming communities, highlighting an exciting juncture in digital icon innovation. Be sure to seize this exceptional chance to engage with the future of digital iconography.
About IconX
IconX is revolutionizing the world of online racing games by bridging the gap between traditional Web2 experiences and the innovative Web3 space. As the premier hub for racing game enthusiasts, IconX introduces a Web3 protocol that empowers games with an array of cutting-edge features.
With the ability to mod your favorite racing games using unique digital collectibles, players can expect a gaming experience like no other. IconX's interoperable toolbox ensures that these collectibles enhance gameplay across various platforms, elevating the excitement and personalization of every race.
About BullPerks
BullPerks is the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. Unleashing the power of the blockchain and a decentralized venture fundraising model, BullPerks offers tremendous opportunities to everyone who wants to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users. With its self-regulation policy for a safe IDO launch, BullPerks is establishing new standards of professionalism and accountability in the space.
About GamesPad
GamesPad is a cutting-edge platform that revolutionizes the crypto gaming landscape. It integrates gaming, NFTs, and metaverse experiences to create a next-generation ecosystem for players and developers alike. By leveraging blockchain technology, GamesPad offers a unique space where creativity meets opportunity. The platform not only hosts thrilling games but also empowers users to trade and collect NFTs, fostering a vibrant community of gamers and crypto enthusiasts.
