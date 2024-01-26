Valerie Lee Baker's picture book conveys life lessons through tales of jungle animals’ adventures
Hijinks of "Baby Rafi: The Runaway Giraffe" Unfold in Children's BookUNITED STATES , January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young children often wish to follow in their parents' footsteps without fully understanding the duties, responsibilities and risks that come with adulthood. With her children's picture book author Valerie Lee Baker depicts the adventures of "Baby Rafi: The Runaway Giraffe" who thinks he's all grown up and dares to leave home only to wind up being lost in the jungle. With her playful narrative, charmingly illustrated by Frances Espanol, Baker shows her readers why they should be careful with what they wish for and appreciate the safety provided by their parents and their homes.
Baby Rafi the titular giraffe is an impatient little one who wants to be like his parents who stride around the jungle eating the leaves of tall trees. So he spends months stretching, jumping and hopping in order to reach the tasty leaves that seem to be only for grownups. His parents warn him to be careful but he ignores their advice and winds up being lost and injured in the middle of the jungle. Now he is frightened and fleeing predators as well as fires, not to mention a fast-flowing river and even a kidnapping.
Readers will see Rafi's struggle to get home as well as the emotions he feels as he searches for his parents. His plight will tug the heartstrings of readers of all ages while showing little ones the price of disobedience and carelessness - as well as the courage a young giraffe can muster as he braves the wilderness in order to return to home and his parents.
At the same time, Rafi's misadventures in the jungle are also engaging and entertaining, not to mention vibrantly illustrated - ideal for keeping the attention of young readers. This makes "Baby Rafi: The Runaway Giraffe" suitable as a bedtime story that parents can share with their kids.
