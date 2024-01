According to a new press release, data.world has announced an integration with Snowflake, a data cloud company, to provide new data quality metrics and measurement capabilities to enterprises. As one of the first data catalogs to support Snowflake’s data quality metrics, data.world’s Snowflake Collector allows enterprise data teams to measure data quality across their organization […]

The post data.world Integrates with Snowflake to Provide New Data Quality Metrics appeared first on DATAVERSITY.