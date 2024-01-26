Telinta will Exhibit at ITEXPO in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Telinta Hosted Softswitch and Billing for ITSPs
Telinta recognized as a VoIP industry leader, chosen to participate in ITEXPO 2024, attended by thousands of VoIP professionals and entrepreneurs worldwide.
ITEXPO is an excellent opportunity for our customers, partners, and friends to meet face-to-face with Telinta."FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telinta was again invited to exhibit at ITEXPO, a prestigious VoIP industry event. As an industry leader in switching and billing solutions for VoIP providers, Telinta is well-regarded in the industry.
— Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta
Telinta will demonstrate its TeliCore (tm) hosted softswitch and billing platform in the main Exhibit Hall of ITEXPO. The forum will be attended by thousands of telecom executives, entrepreneurs, and VoIP business owners from around the world who either run an existing ITSP business, or seek to launch a new ITSP business.
At two previous ITEXPO events, Telinta was awarded “Best of Show” for its unique white label VoIP solutions for service providers.
“ITEXPO is an excellent opportunity for our customers, partners, and friends to meet face-to-face with Telinta,” explained Alex Ferdman, Telinta’s CEO. “We look forward to answering questions about our hosted solutions, training, and support.”
Telinta offers a full portfolio of white label cloud-based solutions that enable customers to provide Hosted PBX, SIP Trunks, UCaaS, VoIP calling via a brandable Mobile or Desktop Softphone app for Android and Apple iOS, Remote Work and Hybrid Work solutions, and other popular services. Telinta’s TeliCore platform is the largest of its type anywhere in the world, and has served VoIP providers around the world since 2002, offering integrated switching, billing, and more. Telinta provides comprehensive training and 24×7 technical support every day of the year.
“For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, the host of ITEXPO. “Meet Telinta at ITEXPO to learn more about the company’s strategy for serving your VoIP business.”.
Visit Telinta at ITEXPO Booth 563 at the Broward County Convention Center or contact us to learn more.
About Telinta:
Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta’s full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable for VoIP service providers and their resellers. This includes Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, Mobile Solutions, Unified Communications, Calling Card and Pinless, Business and Residential VoIP, Wholesale VoIP, and other hosted solutions. Please visit us at www.telinta.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Anthony Stiso
Vice President of Marketing and Sales
+1 973-467-3364 (menu option 1)
