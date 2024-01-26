Ali Yaqoob Trading Co. L.L.C Expands its Services to Abu Dhabi and Plans to Establish Branches in KSA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ali Yaqoob Trading Co. L.L.C., is among the most prominent suppliers of fluid handling equipment in Dubai, UAE. The company has recently marked a strategic expansion into the industrial landscape of Abu Dhabi through its associate company, Advanced Flow Controls. This move aligns with the company's progressive vision, extending its reach to target industries in Saudi Arabia, recognizing the vast potential within one of the world's largest industrial nations. This expansion not only fortifies the company's regional presence but also underscores its commitment to delivering top-notch solutions to a broader spectrum of industries in the Middle East.
Founded in 1986, Ali Yaqoob Trading Co. has earned a stellar reputation, delivering top-notch fluid management solutions at competitive prices. The company's diverse product range includes transfer pumps, flow meters, fuel dispensers, hose reels, tank truck equipment, overfill prevention and vehicle grounding systems, dry break couplings and more, serving sectors such as oil & gas, chemical, aviation, marine and construction.
"Our new facility in Abu Dhabi is a significant step in enhancing our regional service capabilities. We are also excited about our impending operations in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing our commitment to serving diverse customer needs across the Middle East." says Raj Kripalani, the spokesperson of Ali Yaqoob Trading. The company's Abu Dhabi branch ensures the same level of expertise and standards as its Dubai headquarters, offering comprehensive solutions beyond product sales, including installation, commissioning, skid fabrication, calibration, and robust after-sales support. The brand feels that this strategic move is going to broaden its geographical footprint and reinforce its commitment to cater to the different needs of the customers.
Ali Yaqoob Trading offers comprehensive solutions by guiding customers about the best equipment that could last longer and save them a fortune. “At the core of our operations lies the dedication to honesty, trust, and supplying genuine, high-quality products. Adhering to ISO 9001 standards underscores our commitment to consistently meeting customer and regulatory requirements,” adds Raj Kriplani.
The new facility in Abu Dhabi is operational and mirrors the offerings of the Dubai headquarters, while the upcoming venture in Saudi Arabia is poised to commence soon, broadening Ali Yaqoob Trading's footprint in the powerful industrial landscape of KSA.
Users can visit the official website https://aliyaqoob.com/ for any media or commercial inquiries. For more details, contact sales@aliyaqoob.com or call +97143330105.
About Company:
Ali Yaqoob Trading Co. L.L.C. is a trusted supplier and distributor of fluid handling equipment in the UAE. Founded in 1986, the company has focused on supplying a wide array of high-quality industrial equipment and solutions, catering to various sectors, including oil & gas, chemical, aviation, and construction. Their comprehensive range of products and services reflects their commitment to customer satisfaction.
Watch the intro video of Ali Yaqoob Trading Co. L.L.C. on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuQ-1oj3W9U
