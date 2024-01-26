Morehouse Freshman Cameron Smith Curates Cultural Renaissance with Inaugural Jazz Festival for Atlanta University Center
This Festival is not intended only to show the city of Atlanta that local jazz is thriving, but also to inspire other musicians around the world to start their own events.”ATLANTA, GA, 30067, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cameron Smith, an ambitious music major and visionary from Morehouse College's Class of 2027, is leaving an indelible mark on campus with his pioneering initiative—the inaugural SpelHouse Jazz Festival. Set to unfold on March 23, 2024, this much-anticipated event not only serves as a platform for showcasing the exceptional musical talents of current students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College but also champions the significance of music studies in primary schools and colleges across the nation.
— Cameron Smith
As one of the few music majors at Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, Smith is channeling his passion for music into advocacy for the preservation and enhancement of music education in high schools and institutions of higher learning throughout the United States. Recognizing the challenges posed by the decline in music education—attributed to standardized curriculum reforms, limited resources, and an inadequate approach to music advocacy—Smith envisions the SpelHouse Jazz Festival as a transformative force. (Courtesy of José Luis Aróstegui)
“This Festival is not intended only to show the city of Atlanta that local jazz is thriving, but also to inspire other musicians around the world to start their own events and play music that speaks to them. I always try to remember this quote by Richard Wright, ‘If you possess enough courage to speak out what you are, you will find you are not alone.”
The 2024 festival will provide a powerful platform for serious music majoring students to not only exhibit their musical expertise but also to celebrate the diversity and universality of music. By doing so, Smith aims to challenge and overcome the obstacles faced by the lack of music education, fostering a renewed appreciation for the arts.
Supported by fellow HBCU, Spelman College, the festivities are taking place at the Spelman Amphitheatre from 3pm to 6pm, the SpelHouse Jazz Festival promises a holistic experience in the realm of fine arts. Attendees can immerse themselves in a captivating display of creativity, featuring not only music but also visually stunning exhibits by local AUC students, including paintings and more.
This event is FREE and open to the public. This first of its kind student-led concert invites the community to explore the vibrancy of local, dedicated and multi-talented musicians. .
To ensure your presence at this unforgettable celebration culture and harmony, interested parties are encouraged to secure their free tickets conveniently on Eventbrite.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-one-day-spelhouse-jazz-festival-tickets-807125011637?aff=oddtdtcreator
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10632913.2015.1007406
