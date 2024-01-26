Drivers are advised that Highway 99 northbound and southbound will be closed overnight Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at the Steveston Interchange.

This closure will allow crews to safely move heavy machinery across the highway as part of the Steveston Interchange Project.

The closure of Highway 99 in both directions will occur between 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

During the highway closure, traffic will be detoured using the existing on- and off-ramps. Short-term traffic stoppages on the ramps may be necessary.

Access for emergency responders, residents and businesses will be maintained throughout this work.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/