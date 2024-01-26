Young adults in Richmond get expanded support for complex mental-health needs

CANADA, January 26 - More young adults with complex mental-health and substance-use challenges can now access housing services and tailored supports in Richmond.

The expanded Transitioning Out Program has 10 new spaces for adults between 19 and 30 with complex needs. In addition to existing services, the enhanced program also provides people with housing and health supports, such as a nurse and four dedicated outreach workers. These workers provide one-on-one assistance to promote independent living and individual care.

“Young people living with serious mental-health and addictions challenges need access to tailored supports,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Their complex needs often result in a cycle of housing insecurity, emergency room visits or worse. Through this partnership with Vancouver Coastal Health, we are connecting young people with vital services that will help them find a brighter future.”

The Province is investing $1.57 million over three years to expand the complex-care housing program in Richmond for young adults with complex-care needs. The expanded program opened in April 2023 and reached full capacity in October 2023.

“The expanded program offers an opportunity for additional young adults with significant mental-health and/or substance-use issues to live independently,” said Andrew Neale, housing occupational therapist, Mental Health and Substance Use, Vancouver Coastal Health. “This fills a gap in our mental-health housing programs. Clients report they really appreciate this unique opportunity to transition from a less-than-ideal living situation into their own home.”

With this expansion, the program now serves as many as 70 people at a time. The program provides market-housing subsidies and support services, such as administering medications, attending appointments, developing grocery lists, managing bank accounts, housekeeping and life-skills training. A key goal is to enable people to exit the program and live independently. People can access this program through a referral from a mental-health or substance-use clinician in the community.

Complex-care housing provides voluntary services to people who face mental-health and addiction challenges that overlap, often with other complex health issues, such as brain injuries.

Budget 2022 invested $164 million over three years to create complex-care housing services for 500 people in the province. Budget 2023 builds on that investment by committing an additional $266 million to fund these services, such as $169 million in capital funding to build new homes.

Enhancing supports for specifically youth living with mental-health and substance-use needs is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s road map for building the comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care for everyone in British Columbia.

Quote:

Henry Yao, MLA Richmond-South Centre –

“As a parent, I am pleased to see new supports for young adults who have complex mental-health and substance-use challenges. The expanded Transitioning Out Program provides necessary supports to promote independent living and opportunity in our community. Creating easier access to mental-health and substance-use services is just one example of how our government is working to address the needs of British Columbians.”

Quick Facts:

Since January 2022, the Province has announced services for 452 complex-care clients in communities throughout B.C.

Complex-care housing services have been announced in Abbotsford, Bella Coola, Chilliwack, Cranbrook, Kamloops, Kelowna, Langley, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, North Shore, Powell River, Prince George, Sunshine Coast, Surrey, Terrace, Vancouver and Victoria.

As of Dec 1, 2023, services are in place for as many as 366 people.

Learn More:

To learn about complex-care housing, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/mental-health-support-in-bc/complex-care-housing

Learn about mental-health and substance-use housing supports in British Columbia:

https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/