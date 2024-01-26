Inland Revenue extends new launch date to ensure seamless transition

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS -The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) announces the extension of the launch date for its new tax administration system. This adjustment in the launch activities reflects IRD’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a smooth and efficient transition for our customers.

We appreciate our customers’ understanding and patience during this transition period. IRD recognizes the significance of these improvements for both taxpayers and the department, and we are grateful for your continued support.

To assist taxpayers in navigating the new system, IRD encourages the public to explore operational tutorials on the official IRD Facebook page. These tutorials are designed to guide users through the registration process and demonstrate how to sign up for and use the My Government Portal.

The My Government Portal serves as a central hub, providing taxpayers with access to the SMARTS, IRD’s tax management system. Utilizing the portal will streamline interactions with the IRD and empower taxpayers with enhanced tools and resources for managing tax-related activities efficiently.

Change is inevitable, but IRD believes these enhancements will contribute to a more transparent and user-friendly tax system. The department expresses gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of the public during this transformative period.

Please visit the IRD website or our social media pages for further information and updates.