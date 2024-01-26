Submit Release
EU Delegation in Georgia looking for secretary 

The EU Delegation to Georgia is offering a temporary post of Secretary within the Head of Delegation’s office. 

Under this post, the successful candidate will serve as support staff to provide administrative support to the Head of Delegation’s office in the coordination of the activities of the service, and more specifically with the follow-up of internal procedures, communication actions, information and document management, organisation of meetings and/or logistic needs.

The place of employment is Tbilisi. 

The fixed-term contract is for four and a half months (following successful completion of the probationary period) and is intended to cover the absent colleague’s maternity leave days scheduled from 11 March 2024 to 31 July 2024.

The call is open for citizens of Georgia and non-nationals with valid work and residence permits, with secondary or high education and relevant professional experience of at least three years. C1 level of English and excellent oral and written communication in Georgian are required.

The deadline for application is 7 February.

