European Investment Bank looking for Loan Officer in Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is looking for a Loan Officer to join its Regional Hub for Eastern Europe located in Kyiv.

This is a full-time position, with a permanent contract based in the EIB Office in Kyiv.

As a Loan Officer, you will be carrying out EIB lending and advisory operations in Ukraine in compliance with EU/Ukraine development and cooperation policies, as well as other horizontal actions that will facilitate and support core business in order to meet EIB objectives.

The applicant should have a University degree (minimum equivalent to a Bachelor) in Finance/Economics, Law or other business-related discipline and minimum five years of relevant experience in the public sector in Ukraine or in the corporate, financial or development sector. Excellent knowledge of written and spoken English and Ukrainian is also required.

The position is open to nationals from Ukraine. Although mainly operating from Kyiv, the successful candidate should also be prepared to travel within the region and occasionally to headquarters in Luxembourg.

The deadline for applications is 31 January.

