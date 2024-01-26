Applications now available for CDBG Non-Public Service grants and HOME grants

The City of Lawrence invites non-profit and for-profit organizations to submit applications for projects to be funded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program as part of the 2024 Annual Action Plan. Funds are awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to meet a national objective as established by Congress and must be used for an eligible activity for the program.

The 2024 Annual Action Plan will include projects to be undertaken during the program year beginning August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2025. Projects and programs undertaken must address a priority need set forth in the 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan.

For Program Year 2024, the City anticipates available non-public service CDBG funding to be approximately $150,000 and HOME funding to be approximately $480,000. Actual award figures from the federal government should be available in March 2024. However, the final entitlement amounts may be significantly less than prior years, depending on federal budget decisions.

The City will be aligning 2024 Public Service allocations with the “A Place for Everyone” Strategic Plan. The City has chosen to fund the agencies that were awarded with 2023 CDBG Public Service allocations again in 2024 to continue their ongoing programming in this area. There will be no Public Service application available for the 2024 funding cycle to agencies not funded in 2023.

The City will accept applications for funding beginning January 26, 2024 through February 26, 2024 at 5 p.m. No applications will be accepted after February 26, 2024.

Applications are available on the Housing Initiatives Division CDBG/HOME website or in the Planning & Development Services office, 1 Riverfront Plaza Suite 320.

If you have questions about the application process or wish to discuss a specific funding proposal, please do not hesitate to contact Housing Initiatives Division staff at (785) 832-7700.

