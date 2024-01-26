Abstract launches InstaMAT: Empowering the 3D Industry with a next-gen software package for scalable content creation

InstaMAT user-interface showing graph-based workflows that allow for non-destructive content creation. InstaMAT's layering technology enables creative and fully scalable asset texturing. InstaMAT ships with a large library of over 1000 AAA-grade procedural 3D materials.

STUTTGART, GERMANY, January 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After over five years of meticulous development, Abstract is thrilled to announce the immediate worldwide availability of the InstaMAT solution. InstaMAT stands as a groundbreaking software designed to transform industries, offering scalable 3D content creation and unifying a diverse range of technologies into cohesive and scalable workflows.InstaMAT is the industry’s first solution that empowers studios and professionals to build scalable content, achieving substantial time and cost savings. From asset texturing using layering and 3D painting workflows, AI, sophisticated 2D image processing algorithms, procedural modeling, and more – InstaMAT redefines what is possible in 3D content creation.The technology was made available on the 24th January 2024, after a live stream of the product's capabilities hosted by the CEO of Abstract, Manfred M. Nerurkar. Within 24 hours of the launch, 1000 content creators signed up to acquire a license and explore InstaMAT Studio.“The launch was an incredible success“, says the CEO of the Abstract group, “we're absolutely certain that InstaMAT is going to change the industry, but we did not expect the outrageous demand and excitement for InstaMAT. Explosive growth in our industry is not seen often, so I'm thrilled about our progress within a few hours after launch."Key Features and Offerings:InstaMAT Studio: The ultimate tool for procedural material and asset creation, scalable texturing, and data-driven asset pipelines. Packed with features and an extensive library of nodes and materials, InstaMAT Studio is a comprehensive solution for professionals.InstaMAT Pipeline: Simplifying tasks from rendering materials to batch executing Element graphs and performing unit tests on material libraries, InstaMAT Pipeline enhances asset pipelines effortlessly.Fully Integrated: InstaMAT is available for major digital content creation tools, including InstaMAT for Autodesk Maya, Autodesk 3ds Max, Blender, Unity3D, and Unreal Engine, providing seamless integration and a native feel for users of each DCC tool.InstaMAT C++ SDK: Empowering developers with custom tools, the 64-bit C++ SDK allows seamless integration of InstaMAT technology into their software, facilitating in-house application development.Platform Availability:All products are currently available for PC Windows and Apple MacOS, with a Linux version scheduled for release in 2024.Rich Content Library:Upon its initial release, InstaMAT ships with a library containing thousands of nodes, including over 1000 AAA-quality procedural 3D materials crafted by Abstract’s in-house material artists. An InstaMAT online library is set to launch soon, allowing users to download and share their creations.InstaMAT is developed by Abstract, the creators of InstaLOD , the industry-leading 3D optimization solution.Join us in welcoming the dawn of a new era in 3D content creation with InstaMAT.About Abstract:Abstract Group GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is a leading innovator in the field of 3D solutions, with a commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology to redefine the creative landscape. The group is renowned for its flagship product, InstaLOD, a cutting-edge 3D optimization solution developed by InstaLOD GmbH. With the introduction of InstaMAT, Abstract continues its tradition of excellence in delivering groundbreaking tools to the industry.Web: https://theabstract.co/ Web Contact: https://theabstract.co/contact/

