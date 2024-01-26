Yankton Man Changes Plea in Manslaughter Case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a Yankton man has pleaded guilty to First Degree Manslaughter in connection to a stabbing death that occurred May 22, 2023 in Yankton.

Adrian Lund, 32, entered the plea Friday in Yankton County Circuit Court. He will be sentenced at 1 p.m., Feb. 16.

Lund is charged in the stabbing death of Timber Cournoyer at a Yankton residence. She died May 23 in a Sioux Falls hospital.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend an 85-year prison sentence for Lund.

The investigation was done by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Yankton Police Department. The Attorney General’s Office and the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the case.

