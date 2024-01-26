Join MDC for a free family fishing day in Jefferson City Feb. 10

Submit Release
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites families of all ages to a free fishing event in Jefferson City on Feb. 10 at McKay Park Lake. The event will be from 2-4 p.m., and all fishing gear will be provided by MDC.

McKay Park Lake is stocked with trout, largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, red-ear sunfish, and crappie. Participants ages 16-65 must have a valid fishing license, and if they want to keep any trout they catch, participants will also need to purchase a trout permit. To purchase a permit, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nN. Participants under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Questions about this event can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov.

McKay Park Lake is located at 1700 Southridge Dr. in Jefferson City.

