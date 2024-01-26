January 26, 2024

In light of the crises and disasters the State of Maine has faced over the past several months, including the tragedy in Lewiston and three major weather events that inflicted significant damage across Maine, Governor Janet Mills announced today that she will take a different approach to her State of the State Address this year.

The Governor announced today that rather than deliver a single address spanning a variety of topics, she will deliver a two-part State of the State Address on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

“This past year – especially these past few months – has been anything but normal for Maine. It has been a period of extraordinary challenge for our state. Traditionally, as Chief Executive, I have stood before the Legislature to address a series of high-profile issues, challenges, and opportunities, but these unique times call for a unique approach,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I look forward to delivering this year’s address in a novel way and working with the Legislature to address Maine’s challenges.”

The first part of the State of the State, to be delivered in writing the morning of Tuesday, January 30th, will focus on Maine’s long-term strengths, opportunities for growth, and longstanding challenges. It will address Maine’s budget outlook and feature proposed policy initiatives from the Governor –many through her forthcoming supplemental budget proposal – to address Maine’s ongoing challenges, such as the lack of affordable housing, the need to improve child safety, and the need to continue tackling the opioid epidemic.

The second part, to be delivered before a Joint Session of the Legislature at 7:00 p.m. that same evening, will focus on the immediate crises Maine has faced – including the tragedy in Lewiston and the impacts of recent severe storms and on strengthening Maine’s resilience to future extreme weather events.

The Governor’s Office will release additional logistical information for media planning later today.