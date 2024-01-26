Serpin Pharma Secures $900,000 BIRD Foundation Grant for Clinical Trial in AMI Treatment
MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serpin Pharma, a pioneering clinical-stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Virginia, has been awarded a competitive $900,000 grant by the Bi-national Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation. The BIRD Foundation promotes collaborations between U.S. and Israeli companies in various technological sectors for joint product development This grant is designated for the advancement of a randomized controlled Phase 2a clinical trial targeting acute myocardial infarction (AMI) patients. Collaborating with the esteemed Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel), a global leader in innovation cardiology care, Serpin Pharma aims to evaluate the efficacy of its novel anti-inflammatory and cell & tissue-healing drug, SP16.
The clinical study, focusing on the most severe AMI patient subset (those with STEMI), aligns with Serpin Pharma’s commitment to developing safe and precisely targeted immune-modulating therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. SP16, the company’s lead asset, has demonstrated compelling efficacy in resolving inflammation and safeguarding cells from damage across various models of inflammatory diseases.
Distinguished by its unique approach, SP16 represents a groundbreaking first-in-class drug in the clinical stage. It selectively targets inflammation and tissue damage without inducing adverse effects commonly associated with traditional anti-inflammatory or immunosuppressive drugs. This pioneering drug targets a homeostatic receptor, LRP1, which rebalances immune responses, fostering the healing of damaged tissues and organs. Furthermore, SP16 exhibits regenerative properties in nerve cells and offers pain alleviation in cases of nerve injury, setting it apart with its multifaceted attributes encompassing anti-inflammatory, healing, regenerative, and analgesic qualities.
Dr. Cohava Gelber, CEO and Executive Chairperson of Serpin Pharma, expressed enthusiasm about the latest developments: “This project is an exciting collaboration between Serpin Pharma and Sheba Medical Center, and we are thrilled to continue the clinical development of SP16. Our mission remains steadfast in delivering this innovative treatment to patients, and this study marks a significant step forward in achieving our goal.”
At the forefront of this collaborative effort is Prof. Michael Schechter, the clinical principal investigator for the project at the renowned Leviev Heart Center within Sheba Medical Center. Prof. Schechter, Director of the Clinical Research Unit for the Leviev Heart Center and Chairman of Israel Heart Society WG on Epidemiology and Cardiovascular Prevention, brings extensive expertise to the trial. The Leviev Heart Center, consistently ranked among the world’s best hospitals by Newsweek, specialized in cardiology and attends to over 35,000 patients annually with a dedicated staff of 300 professionals. Recognized both locally and internationally, the center was honored by Sanofi in 2018 as the sole center of excellence in Israel and the wider region.
Dr. Schechter highlighted the potential of SP16, stating, “SP16’s modulation of the inflammatory response is a promising therapeutic strategy in AMI that can be extended as therapeutic to other diseases with ischemic pathologies such as stroke and acute kidney injury.”
The collaboration between Serpin Pharma and Sheba Medical Center represents a pivotal milestone in advancing innovative treatment modalities for acute myocardial infarction, promising hope for patients worldwide.
About Serpin Pharma:
Serpin Pharma is a clinical-stage biotech company developing first in class drugs to treat human diseases caused by inflammation. Serpin Pharma’s targeted therapeutic, known as SP16, uniquely rebalances the inflammatory response and improves cellular repair in damaged tissues. SP16 has platform potential capable of addressing one of the most significant unmet clinical needs; a safe and effective anti-inflammatory and immune-enhancing drug.
