JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Update to Supplements

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplements: Shareholder Notice - effective from 09 February 2024

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the Supplements for the following Sub-Funds will be updated on or about 09 February 2024:

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Carbon Transition China Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Funds").

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/carbon-transition-ucits-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

David Brigstocke

07830 316102

