Askaide Unveils Innovative Platform for Home-Based Mutual Assistance
The Askaide platform is tailored to unite individuals seeking assistance with those willing to provide support across a diverse range of services.BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Askaide, a revolutionary solidarity platform, has emerged to address the pressing need for connecting individuals requiring daily or occasional assistance with those ready to offer their skills. With a commitment to building a strong social bond and fostering a community founded on trust and mutual aid, Askaide is dedicated to simplifying access to help, making personal services easy, practical, and solidarity-based.
The Askaide platform is tailored to unite individuals seeking assistance with those willing to provide support across a diverse range of services. From DIY projects and housekeeping to childcare and senior support, Askaide is committed to promoting values such as trust, mutual aid, proximity, and encourages civic humanitarian initiatives. The platform strives to create sustainable and meaningful community ties while spreading messages of tolerance, respect, and hospitality.
"We envision a world where individuals seamlessly connect to offer and receive assistance, creating a web of mutual support that enriches community life," said Syed Casier, CEO at Askaide. "Our mission is to make help accessible to everyone, fostering a more connected and solidary world."
One unique aspect of Askaide is its focus on transforming each service exchange into support for NGOs and humanitarian associations. Every transaction on the platform contributes to humanitarian initiatives, reducing inequalities and aiding those most in need. Askaide believes in the power of active participation, turning each user into an integral part of their mission to build a better future.
The diverse range of services offered on the Askaide platform reflects its commitment to improving daily life. Services include finding experts for DIY projects, professional gardening, cleaning and home organization, childcare, senior support, medical care at home, pet care, IT support, security services, wellness treatments, academic assistance, administrative tasks, practical transport solutions, sports classes, and event planning.
Askaide invites individuals to explore the platform, not only to find or offer help easily but to contribute actively to the broader goal of creating a more connected, supportive, and solidary world. For more information, visit https://www.askaide.com/en/about
About Askaide
Askaide is a solidarity platform dedicated to home-based mutual aid, connecting individuals in need of assistance with those willing to offer their skills. The platform facilitates a diverse range of services, promoting values of trust, mutual aid, and community building. Askaide encourages users to actively participate, with every transaction contributing to humanitarian initiatives and fostering a more connected and solidary world.
Media Contact;
Syed Casier
NGO Askaide
Phone: +32477242215
Email: Casier@askaide.com
Syed Casier
NGO Askaide
+32 477 24 22 15
Casier@askaide.com