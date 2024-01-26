GLOBAL RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT LEADER TAKES ROLE ADVISING FAIRR AND COLLER PENSIONS INSTITUTE
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jeremy Coller Foundation, a strategic grant-making organisation, today announced the appointment of Fiona Reynolds, former CEO of the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) to an advisory role as President of the FAIRR initiative and the recently launched Coller Pensions Institute. Fiona will start with immediate effect.
The FAIRR initiative, founded by Jeremy Coller in 2015 is the fastest growing global investor network, backed by investors managing over $70 trillion of assets. It provides market data, research and tools to help investors understand material ESG (environmental, social and governance) risks and opportunities in the global food sector. In her role, Fiona will offer strategic counsel to FAIRR’s Founder, Executive Director and team, drawing on her vast experience to help further increase the initiative’s impact in the broader ecosystem of investors, funders and partners. She will also represent FAIRR at various public forums including international conferences and high-level dialogues.
Jeremy Coller, Founder and Chair of FAIRR, said:
“We’re delighted to have Fiona joining the team, bringing her wealth of experience and expertise to our initiatives. During her time at Principles for Responsible Investment, Fiona helped move the concept of ESG from a niche to the mainstream, and I look forward to working with her and drawing on her unique insights to benefit our global network of investors and parters. I’m excited to bring her experience to the challenge of creating transformative change, whether shaping a 1.5C aligned global food sector or supporting the development of innovative pension solutions.”
Fiona, who is based in Australia, brings 30 years' experience in the financial services, superannuation, and pension sector including most recently a decade at the helm of the PRI. She was named one of the 20 most influential people in sustainability globally by Barron’s magazine and holds several leadership roles with other sustainable finance related organisations including as Chair of the UN Global Compact Network Australia and serving on the Board of Frontier Advisors and the Australian Sustainable Finance Institute.
Fiona Reynolds, newly-appointed President of FAIRR and the Coller Pensions Institute said:
“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to contribute to the work of the Jeremy Coller Foundation, and helping continue its efforts to catalyse transformation in the food sector, and find pension solutions for responsible economic growth. I look forward to working with the team to bring investors together to achieve the shared aims of generating sustainable returns, while building a sustainable food and agriculture sector.”
Fiona will also take up an advisory role as President of the recently launched Coller Pensions Institute (CPI), which is being developed by the Jeremy Coller Foundation to promote pension solutions as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth and social security for citizens around the world. Fiona will take a lead on the strategic development of the Institute.
About the Jeremy Coller Foundation
Founded in 2002, the Jeremy Coller Foundation is a strategic grant-making organisation focused primarily on programmes that address the negative impacts of intensive animal agriculture on animal welfare, environmental and human health issues. In addition to the FAIRR initiative, it funds the Coller Animal Law Forum (CALF), the Coller Menon Animal Law Centre and partners with a wide variety of NGOs focused on these issues. The Foundation also supports venture and management education through the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University, as well as other educational and cultural organisations. The Foundation currently accepts grant applications on a by invitation only basis. https://jeremycollerfoundation.org/
