Meffert Software becomes part of EmmySoft

Start-up and well-established software company are now working together to further connect the recruitment marketDüSSELDORF, GERMANY, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its first successful financing round, EmmySoft GmbH continues to grow: at the end of December 2023, the software start-up founded in 2021 acquired Meffert Software GmbH & Co. KG from Wiesbaden. Through the merger, EmmySoft is connecting several hundred HR consulting companies that already rely on Meffert software. Within this framework, the affiliated companies benefit from innovative added value.
"EmmySoft's tools will add many new possibilities to Meffert's services: Market insights, comprehensive networking including unique collaboration, AI functions for matching including predictive analytics and well-founded decision support as well as automated formulation of texts are all possible," explains Christian Rampelt, Co-founder and Co-CEO of EmmySoft.
"We have been working intensively on optimizing recruiting processes for decades. With the EmmySoft solution, we are further expanding our pioneering role," says Managing Director Christoph Meffert. Managing Director Patricia Meffert adds: "It was important for us to remain as a brand and independent partner - and to create profound, innovative added value for our customers via EmmySoft."
Just recently, co-founders Christian Rampelt and Nils Effertz won over investors Geschwister Oetker Beteiligungen KG, the family office of Zimmermann Investment GmbH & Co. KG, as well as other well-known entrepreneurs with market experience and received an investment sum of over 4.5 million euros.
As an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Meffert already has several thousand active users. EmmySoft's software suite, designed as an interface between all stakeholders in the recruiting process, enables access to real-time information and communication as well as GDPR-compliant recruiting analyses via a portal. Instead of just providing pure hard skills information, the evaluation solution also records the personality of applicants including soft skills. AI matches facilitate data-based statements and recommendations for suitable positions. For companies and headhunters who use ATS in the recruitment process, this results in optimal placements of vacancies with truly fitting candidates. Applicants, in turn, receive specific offers that fully match their skills.
“I have a long-standing relationship with Meffert since 2008. The successful company has over 30 years of experience in IT-supported recruiting," explains Christian Rampelt. Nils Effertz adds: "Our ideas and strategic goal, to promote networking between all stakeholders in the recruiting process, seemed to fit perfectly. We needed to exploit the joint potential and the mutually beneficial corporate merger was a logical consequence. We are proud to welcome the company as part of EmmySoft."
The two CEOs of EmmySoft have over two decades of experience in recruiting and the software industry, both in Germany and the USA. After its foundation, the start-up took over the Swiss company Softfactors AG just one year later. With its innovative go-to-market strategy, the acquisition of Meffert is the starting signal for further expansion together with business partners.
