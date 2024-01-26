Gushcloud Int’l claims Southeast Asia leadership with 14 signed content creators in 2024
These young creators use their influence for positive change among their followers and family.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, PHILIPPINES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 2024 - Gushcloud International, a global content and brand management company powered by influencers and creators, boldly welcomes the new year as it sealed 14 exclusive talent deals across its markets in Indonesia, Thailand, and The Philippines.
— May Chaweewannakorn, Head of Talent in SEA
This move strengthens Gushcloud’s position as a Southeast Asian leader in the creator economy. Six (6) Filipino talents are now part of the Gushcloud family, while there are four (4) Thai and Indonesian additions to the roster as well. They are all active on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter), where they showcase their love for lifestyle, fashion, comedy, food, travel, advocacies, dance, and even K-Pop.
“We’re eager to formally launch the new members of our Gushcloud Talent Agency family. These young creators are highly creative, collaborative, and energetic. More importantly, they use their influence for positive change among their followers and family. That aligns well with Gushcloud’s mission of creating positive influence for the next generation of influencers, leaders, and parents. This is just the beginning of an exciting partnership as we make big strides in Asia and beyond,” says Nirote (May) Chaweewannakorn, Head of Talent in Southeast Asia (also Country Director of Thailand), Gushcloud International.
Fans can expect to see more engaging and entertaining content from these Gushcloud exclusive talents:
INDONESIA
Ayu Maulida (@ayumaulida97) - beauty queen, model, and advocate
Gita Sinaga (@gitasinaga) - actress, model, and singer
Sabrina Anggraini (@sabrinaanggraini) - entrepreneur
Victor Samuel (@vic.sam) - fitness enthusiast and style aficionado
THAILAND
H.hyrin (@h.hyrin) - beauty and anime enthusiast
Jayjamemy (@jayjamemy) - funny guy and sketch comedy creator
Ladynooze (@ladynooze) - dancer, K-Pop enthusiast
Risabammiim (@risabammiim) - fashion, style, and travel enthusiast
THE PHILIPPINES
Apple David (@apppledavid) - host and sportscaster
Baus Rufo (@bausrufo) - host and comedian
Jin Ho Bae (@_jinhobae) - funny guy and K-pop enthusiast
Hannah Maxine Cruz (@hannahmaxinecruz) - host and singer-songwriter
Migo Austria (@migoaustria) - lifestyle and style enthusiast
Ylyt Manaig (@thechefylyt_tv) - private chef
May adds, “As we scale in 2024, one of our focus areas is to bridge our partner brands with the perfect creator for their marketing needs. Our talents’ subject matter expertise and their niche audience helps us get closer to that goal. This bodes well for our business as we build an ecosystem for everyone to thrive on—from our talents, our brands, to our company.”
Elsewhere, Gushcloud International continues to leave an impression in the creator economy by bridging East to the West. For instance, it brought back Hollywood personalities to Singapore in September last year. One of its top talents, crypto investor Cordell Broadus (aka Champ Medici) co-hosted World Champ vol.1 which was a celebration of Web3 and the Metaverse community, and the Hip Hop 50 party with a special tribute for icon and mogul Russell Simmons.
For more information, visit www.gushcloud.com or @gushcloud_intl on Instagram.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global content and brand management company powered by influencers and creators. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
Ross Manicad
Gushcloud International
+63 945 985 6111
