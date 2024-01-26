AIRCROSS™: A Vanguard in Air Purification for Public and Hospital Settings
STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid growing concerns about the airborne transmission of the novel SARS-CoV-2 variant GX_P2V, as highlighted in a recent report by Science Times on 17 January, 2024, AIRCROSS™ emerges as a cutting-edge solution in air purification. This patented Commercial Air Purifier Partition (CAPP) combines a protective partition, air curtain, and air purification system, offering a significant defence against viral aerosols, including the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variant GX_P2V.
Our mantra is to create a NEW NORMALITY IN BUSINESS. AIRCROSS ™ is a unique Commercial Air Purifier Partition (CAPP) that is ideal for open plan offices and commercial premises to make these usable again in times of pandemic and Post-COVID.
The emergence of the GX_P2V variant, linked to severe brain infections in humans, has increased the urgency for effective protective measures. AIRCROSS™ sets a new standard in air purification by cleaning the air immediately around individuals, thereby providing a critical safety layer in public spaces and healthcare facilities.
Developed and patented in Germany, and supported by federal funding, AIRCROSS™ has proven effective in its initial testing phases. Its innovative combination of a physical barrier and high-efficiency air purification makes AIRCROSS™ a top choice for organizations seeking advanced protection against airborne viral threats.
AIRCROSS™ has broad application potential across various sectors including:
Office spaces
Healthcare facilities
Educational institutions
Public venues
Restaurants
Cinemas
As the world adapts to the challenges of new virus mutations, we encourage industry journalists, leaders and healthcare professionals to explore the ground-breaking advantages of AIRCROSS™ in protecting public and healthcare environments.
