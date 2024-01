AIRCROSS™: A Vanguard in Air Purification for Public and Hospital Settings

Our mantra is to create a NEW NORMALITY IN BUSINESS. AIRCROSS ™ is a unique Commercial Air Purifier Partition (CAPP) that is ideal for open plan offices and commercial premises to make these usable again in times of pandemic and Post-COVID. AIRCROSS™ specification

STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, January 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid growing concerns about the airborne transmission of the novel SARS-CoV-2 variant GX_P2V, as highlighted in a recent report by Science Times on 17 January, 2024, AIRCROSS™ emerges as a cutting-edge solution in air purification. This patented Commercial Air Purifier Partition (CAPP) combines a protective partition, air curtain, and air purification system, offering a significant defence against viral aerosols, including the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variant GX_P2V.The emergence of the GX_P2V variant, linked to severe brain infections in humans, has increased the urgency for effective protective measures. AIRCROSS™ sets a new standard in air purification by cleaning the air immediately around individuals, thereby providing a critical safety layer in public spaces and healthcare facilities.Developed and patented in Germany, and supported by federal funding, AIRCROSS™ has proven effective in its initial testing phases. Its innovative combination of a physical barrier and high-efficiency air purification makes AIRCROSS™ a top choice for organizations seeking advanced protection against airborne viral threats.AIRCROSS™ has broad application potential across various sectors including:Office spacesHealthcare facilitiesEducational institutionsPublic venuesRestaurantsCinemasAs the world adapts to the challenges of new virus mutations, we encourage industry journalists, leaders and healthcare professionals to explore the ground-breaking advantages of AIRCROSS™ in protecting public and healthcare environments.