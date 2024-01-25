CDT Welcomes New Non-Resident Fellows for 2024-2025

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) is pleased to announce the addition of eight new distinguished researchers to our Non-Resident Fellows Program. This year’s cohort includes scholars from diverse organizations and backgrounds, highlighting the far-reaching influence of technology on various facets of everyday life.

As part of our commitment to creating spaces that bring together researchers, policymakers, and subject matter experts, CDT’s Non-Resident Fellows program engages academics in key discussions surrounding technology policy. Ultimately, the goal is for our Non-Resident Fellows program to contribute to more well-informed policy solutions. Fellows in the program collaborate on projects and events alongside CDT policy experts, and their research is shared and amplified by CDT.

The 2024 cohort of incoming Fellows is:

The announcement today formalizes new members in the fellowship program, strengthening CDT’s cross-disciplinary approach to its mission to advance civil rights and civil liberties in the digital age.