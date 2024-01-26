ANJALTS NEW TRIPPY DANCE TRACK ‘IN NEVERLAND’ GROOVES TO ESCAPISM
ANJALTS NEW UPBEAT SONG “IN NEVERLAND” DROPS FRIDAY JAN 26 WORLDWIDE
It's an invitation to escape reality and embrace the imagination.”LOS ANGELES, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enter the escapism of 'In NeverLand,' the new track by songwriter/producer Anjalts that drops Friday, January 26. Anjalts, known for her trippy musical narratives, sheds light on the desire to escape the mundane aspects of day-to-day life and seek refuge in a place reminiscent of the iconic NeverLand. 'In NeverLand' plays into the empowering concept of boundless imagination and limitless possibilities, urging listeners to embrace a young-at-heart perspective.
— Anjalts
The artist describes escapism as leaving our adult persona behind and remembering what it's like to be young at heart, as in NeverLand, where time stands still for those with a vivid imagination. "I want listeners to be transported to a world where reality takes a backseat, and imagination becomes the driving force. I choose to imagine that there is something more to us, especially in this journey and our purpose here. Despite life's many challenges, we still have the free will to choose the outcome we create in our own sphere," says Anjalts.
The lyrics of 'In NeverLand' seamlessly blend a melodic journey that resonates with the struggles of navigating social scenes, particularly the challenges of being the sober designated driver amidst a party culture dominated by intoxication. The emotionally charged vocals, accompanied by energetic drums and oscillating synths, culminate in a powerful chorus that captivates the essence of this track.
Anjalts expresses her dreamscape world as being similar to the immersive experience of video role-playing games. "I used to love going over to my friend's house, and like four of us would play on one video game, doing quests and exploring enchanted forests, hidden caves, it was the best," says Anjalts.
The singer/songwriter previously released her 15-song album project 'Air to Fire' last year and is set to drop 'In NeverLand' as the ninth track from her latest album, 'Bluency' which is available for pre-order on the Bandcamp platform, an online record store and music community where independent artists thrive through direct support from listeners worldwide.
Drawing inspiration from the iconic world of NeverLand, Anjalts playfully weaves together a tapestry of vivid imagery and passionate harmonies. The song's danceable soundscape brings in a lighter atmosphere of taking time out to simply recharge for a moment.
'In NeverLand' goes live on all major streaming platforms on Friday, January 26, and the entire album will soon be pre-released on Bandcamp.
