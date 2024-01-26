The Mobile App for the Biggest Marathon in South India is Launched - Says Sabeer Nelli

The participants can get all the details about the event through the Malappuram Marathon Mobile App.

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of Zil Money Corporation, officially announced the launch of the mobile app for the Malappuram marathon. The mobile application launch took place at the Malappuram Civil Station by V R Vinod, the District Collector of Malappuram. The Malappuram marathon mobile app will give regular updates about the event organized by Zil Money Corporation in collaboration with Malayala Manorama and is scheduled for February 18, 2024, under the theme 'Run for the future.' Android users can download the app from the Google Play Store, while iOS users can access it from the Apple Store.

"We are thrilled to present the Malappuram marathon mobile app, providing participants with all the necessary information and resources about the marathon for a seamless experience," said Sabeer Nelli. "This marathon promises to be a landmark event in South India, promoting fitness, community spirit, and a sense of shared purpose. We invite everyone to join us in running for a brighter future."

The marathon is set to be the largest event in South India by participation, and the registration is free and now open. Only the registered candidates can participate in the event, and early registrants will get exclusive benefits during the marathon. The event offers attractive prizes worth rupees two lakhs and a unique experience for seasoned runners and upcoming talents.

The Malappuram marathon has three categories with exciting rewards, including cash prizes, T-shirts, medals, certificates, gifts, and sports kits. The Half Marathon (21 KM) is open to individuals aged 18 and above, offering cash prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 for the top three winners. All Half Marathon finishers will be recognized during the event. The Mini Marathon (10 KM) is exclusively for women aged 18 and above, with cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 for the first three winners. Both categories also reward exciting prizes for individuals placing fourth to tenth. The Half and Mini Marathon category also offers a premium sports kit for the top ten athletes over 50 years. The Zil Run (3 KM) is open to all, with a ₹5,000 cash prize for the first-place finisher and rewards for the next 30 best athletes.