PM Chính asks for further reforming emulation, reward work

VIETNAM, January 26 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the need to continue reforming and improving the quality of the emulation and reward work while chairing a meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The work has significantly contributed to the achievements Việt Nam recorded last year, the leader told the seventh session of the Central Council for Emulation and Rewards for the 2021-26 tenure.

Chính, who is also President of the council, asked the participants to review the work last year, trace causes behind its limitations and draw lessons from them, and set out targets, tasks and solutions for this year.

The council needs to adjust and supplement its working regulations, uphold the role of each member, and prevent negative phenomena in the emulation and reward work, he said.

Besides the results achieved, the PM said that the emulation and reward work still had some limitations.

Organisations still lack documents detailing the Law on Emulation and Commendation 2022.

Direction and implementation of emulation in some places is still slow, not ensuring the prescribed time.

Emulation campaigns and reward proposals in some places have not been paid attention.

Discovering, rewarding and replicating advanced examples is not synchronised.

Pointing out causes, PM Chính noted a number of lessons learned.

He requested that late President Hồ Chí Minh’s teaching "The more difficult it is, the more we must compete" be fully absorbed.

"Every emulation campaign must be for the people, originate from the people, aim at the people, and be associated with the people's interests. From there, we can call for strength from the people and achieve the goal of rapid and sustainable development,” he said.

The PM said that we must pay attention to administrative procedure reform in emulation and reward work.

The rewards must be correct, successful, timely, for the right people, and be linked to common interests as well as individual interests to create vitality and nurture emulation.

This year, the world situation is forecast to be complicated with more difficulties and challenges.

To implement the set goals and tasks, it was necessary to synchronously implement solutions, including promoting the extremely important role of emulation and reward work, said the PM.

He requested to closely follow the Government’s theme "Disciplined responsibility, timely initiative, accelerated creativity and sustainable efficiency."

PM Chính also said that emulation and reward tasks must be associated with the political tasks of each ministry, department, locality and organisation.

He encouraged the spirit of daring to think, daring to do, and daring to take responsibility for the common good.

PM Chính asked to launch an emulation campaign to perform the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic group and mountainous areas, and prepare carefully for the plan of eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing.

The Government leader emphasised the need to promptly discover, foster and replicate advanced examples.

He pointed out that it was necessary to reward outstanding people in remote areas, border areas, islands, ethnic groups, typical women and disadvantaged people with the will to be self-reliant.

The rewards should also be given to enterprises and entrepreneurs who create jobs and livelihoods for other workers, and actively participate in charity activities.

Vietnamese groups and individuals abroad, and international friends who have made many contributions to the cause of building and protecting the Fatherland should also be appreciated.

The PM directed improving the quality of the councils for emulation and rewards at all levels, further promoting the roles and responsibilities of council members.

According to a report presented at the meeting, last year, the council conducted inspections and supervision at six ministries, agencies and localities over their fulfilment of assigned tasks.

It also focused on building institutions and legal documents, and implementing the 2022 Law on Emulation and Reward, the report said. — VNS