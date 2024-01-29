Submit Release
Iconic Broadway Barbers Finds New Home, Maintaining Traditional Barbershop Charm

The new and improved Quincy Barbers

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quincy Barbers, a cherished institution of the Englewood Community since 1945, has found a new owner, Kellie Martinez of Broadway Barbers. After combining the two businesses, Kellie was able to preserve its rich heritage, timeless charm, and top-notch grooming services.

The location is nestled in the heart of a vibrant neighborhood, seamlessly blending the business in with what is most important, the community. A meticulous renovation was undergone to refresh the building's character and bring a breath of fresh air to the business that patrons have come to cherish.

"We're thrilled to continue our legacy in this new space," says Kellie, "The old-school feel of the barbershop has been preserved in every corner, giving our loyal clients a familiar and welcoming experience."

With exceptional grooming services, Quincy Barbers remains dedicated to upholding the tradition of quality and attention to detail that has been synonymous with their name for generations. Visitors can expect the same skilled barbers and warm ambiance in this new chapter of Quincy Barbers' history.

For more information or to book an appointment, please visit Quincybarbers1210.booksy.com or call 303.761.4468.

