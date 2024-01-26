Premier Aquatics Secures Major Contract in the City of Paramount, Marks First Venture into Los Angeles County

Lifeguard Services Photo

Premier Aquatics dives into LA County with a major contract in Paramount, marking its commitment to top-tier pool management and lifeguard services.

ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Aquatics, the fastest and largest growing pool management company on the West Coast, has achieved a significant milestone by winning an aquatic contract in the city of Paramount. This marks Premier's inaugural venture into the vibrant and dynamic landscape of Los Angeles County.

Specializing in city, governmental, and HOA pool management, Premier Aquatics has become a trusted name in the industry. The recent win of the Paramount pool contract, secured through a unanimous council vote, underscores Premier's commitment to delivering exceptional aquatic services.

The Paramount Pool, a sprawling recreational facility situated in the heart of LA, boasts an impressive 8-lane pool, waterslide, and recreation play area. Currently open for recreation swim exclusively in the Summer, and for year-round programming, the facility holds a central position in the local community. Premier Aquatics is poised to bring its expertise in water safety, and facility management, but most importantly, its commitment to A+ customer service to enhance the overall experience for residents of Paramount and surrounding cities.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey into Los Angeles County with our partnership and commitment to the residents of Paramount," said Dan Berzansky, Owner, and CEO of Premier Aquatics. "This achievement reflects our dedication to excellence and our mission to provide the best aquatic services available.”

About Premier Aquatics

Premier Aquatics is the premier pool management company based out of Aliso Viejo, CA. Premier specializes in city, governmental, and HOA pool management. With a commitment to excellence, Premier Aquatics has rapidly grown to become the largest and fastest-growing company of its kind in the region. The recent win of the aquatic contract in Paramount signifies a significant step in Premier's growth, and its ability to continue to take on bigger and better opportunities.

Premier Aquatics, a proud employer of 800 summer lifeguards operating across more than 100 sites in three states, has established itself as a leader in the industry.

For service inquiries, please contact Ryan Larson, Chief Operating Officer at Premier Aquatics, at ryan@swimoc.com.

Follow Our Year-Long Journey

If you would like to follow our journey to success in Paramount, we invite you to subscribe to our year-long case study which will track program, safety, and facility enhancements provided by Premier, for the residents of Paramount. By subscribing, you'll have exclusive access to "The Paramount Press." In this series, our team will meticulously document our year-long journey in servicing Paramount, providing insights into the intricacies of hiring, servicing, and managing a year-round contract.

"As we expand our footprint, we invite our community to join us on this journey through our email list," added Berzansky. "Stay updated on our projects, insights, and exciting developments as we continue to set new standards in the aquatic services industry."

Premier Aquatics' mission is to “Passionately create a safer experience in and around the water”.

For more information on Premier Aquatics and its services, please visit www.swimoc.com.