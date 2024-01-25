Minutes Network Token (MNT) - The utility token of Minutes Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- Minutes Network, the new blockchain-based wholesale voice telecommunications termination provider already has more than 40,000 live users onboarded and is gearing for massive expansion to over 20,000,000 users before the end of Q2 2024 using its proprietary scaling technologies. The Minutes Network Token (MNT) is the proprietary utility token of Minutes Network, and the backbone of a new telecommunications-based sharing economy.
With a hard supply capped at 500 million tokens, MNT’s primary utility is the unique ability to purchase and provision Minutes Network Switch and Validation Nodes which deliver and sustain the network ́s capacity to terminate international voice traffic 24/7/365.
Only 3,000 Nodes ownership opportunities will exist (500 Switch Nodes and 2,500 Validation Nodes) but in 2025, Minutes Network Nodes will allow delegated staking enabling mass participation in the ownership of critical network infrastructure. The long term vision is to completely decentralise Minutes Network and bring a profound and irreversible restructuring of the wholesale telecommunications terminations industry.
Minutes Network´s net revenues are redistributed to network participants in the form of MNT tokens, purchased on the secondary market. Node owners are allocated 60% of all such available tokens but the amount they receive is subject to an algorithmic deflationary burn formula, which allows Node owners to choose whether to increase staking to earn more tokens or reduce proportionate staking to increase the burn.
Additionally, Minutes Network rewards network users. The people making and receiving calls terminated by Minutes Network will share 25% of all token rewards based on their phone number´s contribution to period revenues. MNT provides a secondary utility aimed at the consumer market (B2C) enabling users to spend their MNT rewards to make discounted international voice calls via the integrated retail web phone available on the MNT Control Panel. The remaining 15% of the rewards are retained by Minutes Network to support the continuing innovations work of the Mintech technology hub.
MNT is distinguished from the traditional crypto model. The hallmark of other tokens is to be largely sentiment driven, but MNT is driven by scale US Dollar revenues derived from a global commodity and with significant ongoing revenue sharing via a capped-capacity, deflationary token.
The MNT TGE is scheduled for Q2 2024.
To obtain additional details and to sign up for the Token Generation Event, please visit the Minutes Network Token website minutesnetworktoken.io. You can follow Minutes Network Token on Telegram at “@minutesnetworktoken” and follow us on X https://x.com/mntoken.
This announcement is solely for informational purposes and should not be considered as financial advice.
Houssam Berry
Houssam Berry
Minutes Network Token
