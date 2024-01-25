IT Leader Rohit Verma Promoted to Associate Vice President at one of World’s Largest Technology Companies
Senior exec Rohit Verma was named AVP at HCL America. He manages U.S. F-50 oil/gas businesses, responsible for P&L, customer relations/advocacy and consulting.HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 22 years of proven successes in the IT sector, senior executive Rohit Verma was recently named associate vice president (AVP) at HCL America, a global technology powerhouse. He is responsible for managing multi-million dollars of business in the oil and gas sector for few strategic U.S.-based Fortune 50 customers. Specifically, he leads the entire P&L management, customer relationship, account ownership, consulting and customer advocacy for large IT, engineering, infrastructure, and networking related global engagements.
Recently, Rohit secured one of HCL’s largest deals in the Oil & Gas business, forging a groundbreaking partnership with a Fortune 20 oil and gas company headquartered in the USA with an annual revenue of more than $150 billion. Within the last two years, he has generated more than $100 million new business in both IT and engineering services. Because of his outstanding contributions, Rohit Verma was promoted to the AVP level within one year after joining HCL as a Senior Sales Director.
Rohit leads a large diverse team of experts in sales, business development, and project and program management. Utilizing Onsite/Nearshore/Offshore ADM models, his team drives complex IT & engineering projects in several areas including infrastructure support, application maintenance and support and cloud migration by leveraging technologies like Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, RightAngle, AspenTech, Quorum, and ServiceNow.
According to HCL’s Rajeev Kumar, C-suite leader and Global Oil & Gas Head, "Rohit ‘s contributions have truly helped us stay on course with its revenue goals and new client acquisitions, helping our company successfully win and navigate complex projects particularly in the Oil and Gas sector. With more than 230,000 employees across 60 countries, HCL needs the type of leadership and strategic acumen Rohit possesses. He truly deserves this promotion and I look forward to watching him grow and take on new challenges.”
Rohit's career path includes pivotal roles at other well know global organizations such as Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Communications, and Larsen & Toubro Limited. As a Business Development Manager at Larsen & Toubro Infotech, he managed over $10 million in business for major U.S.-based oil companies. At Tech Mahindra Americas, Verma contributed significantly to the company's growth in North & South America, managing multi-million-dollar business. He also led the Mexico business for Tech Mahindra. His role as sales manager at Reliance Communications involved driving sales activities for managed services, MPLS VPN, and NLD & VCS business in the western part of the country, and managing business relationships with major global customers.
An active member of the Petroleum Engineering Society, Rohit holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree. He lives in Houston, Texas for the last 14 years with his wife and two teenage daughters.
