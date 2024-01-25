Senate Committee Advances Manchin, Graham Legislation Supporting Ukraine Against Putin’s War

January 25, 2024

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) applauded the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s (SFRC) passage of their bipartisan Transferring Illicit Assets to Ukraine Act. The bipartisan legislation expands the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) authority to transfer to Ukraine the proceeds of Russian assets forfeited due to sanctions or export control violations. This authority will provide essential resources to the Ukrainian people as they defend their country against Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion.

The legislation was included in yesterday’s SFRC markup as an amendment to the REPO for Ukrainians Act, which Senators Manchin and Graham cosponsored with eighteen of their bipartisan colleagues. Both bills provide authority to transfer desperately-needed resources to Ukraine at no cost to U.S. taxpayers.

“I applaud the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for advancing our Transferring Illicit Assets to Ukraine Act,” said Senator Manchin. “This commonsense legislation would authorize DOJ to expand its ability to seize Russian assets and send them directly to Ukraine to aid in their defense and rebuilding efforts. Defeating Putin and supporting the Ukrainian people against his barbaric and unjust war must remain a top priority for Congress. I’m grateful to Chairman Cardin and Ranking Member Risch for prioritizing this critical, practical legislation and I will continue working with Senator Graham and our bipartisan colleagues in both chambers to get it across the finish line.”

“This is a crucial time for Ukraine. Our efforts to assist Ukraine in liberating their country from the Russian invasion and Senator Manchin’s asset forfeiture bill will allow us to transfer more forfeited assets from Putin’s cronies to Ukraine for them to apply to the war effort,” said Senator Graham. “A win-win for all.”

The Transferring Illicit Assets to Ukraine Act would:

Allow the DOJ to transfer to Ukraine the proceeds of assets forfeited from violations of any sanction or export control involving Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (including the 2014 invasion of Crimea);

Require a report from the Attorney General, Secretary of the Treasury, and Secretary of State outlining a plan for using this new authority; and

Require semiannual reports from these same entities on the use of this authority for the benefit of Ukraine.

In addition to Senators Manchin and Graham, the Transferring Illicit Assets to Ukraine Act is cosponsored by Senators Jim Risch (R-ID), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rick Scott (R-FL) and Chris Coons (D-DE).