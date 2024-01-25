Governor Carney Presents Fiscal Year 2025 Recommended Budget

Plan focuses on strengthening economy, investing in public schools, supporting families and workforce, and protecting the environment

DOVER, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday presented his Fiscal Year 2025 Recommended Budget sending the General Assembly a plan that will strengthen Delaware’s economy, invest in public schools, support Delaware’s families and workforce, and protect our environment.

“Our recommended budget continues to responsibly invest in areas I’ve prioritized during my time as Governor—in public schools, our economy, our workforce, and protecting our environment—while making sure these investments are sustainable in the long run,” said Governor Carney. “Our plan makes significant investments in early childhood education to create more seats for the children and families who need them the most. Our budget fully funds the first year of the Public Education Compensation Committee recommendations for educators – building on the raise I signed into law last year. To continue investing in these priorities, we need to address health care cost inflation, which is adding $200 million dollars to our budget next year. Delawareans understand the need for a balanced, long-term budget plan for our state so we can compete in the future. I look forward to discussing this plan for long-term budget sustainability with members of the General Assembly, and I’d like to thank them for their consideration of this budget.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Highlights

General Fund Operating budget totals $6.07 billion

Maintains $410.1 million in the Budget Stabilization Fund to manage through forecasted flat revenues in the out years

Appropriates $91.8 million toward one-time items in a separate supplemental appropriation bill

Takes continued steps towards providing competitive compensation for state employees

Moves toward a goal of $60,000 starting salary for new teachers over next four years (Year 1 of the Public Education Compensation Committee recommendations)

Promotes early childhood education and child care investments

Increases Opportunity Funding investments for low-income students and English language learners in our schools

Supports economic development, infrastructure, and safe communities throughout the State

Continues investments in climate change prevention, clean water, and environmental initiatives

Adds nearly $200 million for health care cost inflation

Investing in Delaware’s Children

Invests more than $135 million for early childhood education including $83 million for Purchase of Care and $16 million for the Early Childhood Assistance Program (ECAP)

Increases Opportunity Funding Investments by $10 million for a total of $63 million

$45.2 million for increasing public education salaries

Adds $56.5 million for Student Unit Growth

Protecting Delaware’s Environment for Future Generations

$7.5 million for electric vehicle infrastructure and clean energy (includes federal funds)

$24.7 million for shoreline and waterway resiliency (Includes $18 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; $1.7 million federal grant funding)

$20 million in Aglands preservation and Open Space

$32.8 million for clean water initiatives (Total Clean Water $77.4 million with $44.6 in federal funding; restores $13 million for Drinking Water)

Preparing for the Economy of the Future

$52.5 million for economic development

$32.5 million for the Strategic Fund, Graduation Lab Space, Site Readiness, and Transportation Infrastructure Fund

$20 million for the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) and SABRE

Supporting Delaware’s Workforce

A 2% minimum increase across the board for state employees

Continued funding for historic wage increase for teachers, reaching the goal of a $60,000 starting salary in four years

Invests $150 million in state employee health care and other post-retirement employee benefits

Click here to download Governor Carney’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget presentation.

Watch the budget presentation on Governor Carney’s YouTube page.