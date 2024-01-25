Submit Release
Annual Parenting Investigator and Guardian ad Litem 6-Hour Training Scheduled

The 2024 Guardian ad Litem and Parenting Investigator 6-hour training sessions have been scheduled for dates in March and April.  The training this year will take place online over three days starting in March. Each of the three days will include a 2-hour Zoom session with the presenter.  In the past, this training has typically taken place in-person, but it has been moved online for 2024.

The presenter for the three 2-hour sesssions is Dr. Robin M. Deutsch, PhD., ABPP, covering Child Development and Parenting Plans, Assessment of Intimate Partner Violence, and Parenting adn Co-Parenting Special Needs Children.  To qualify for this training, attendees must have completed the 18-Hour Parenting Investigation Orientation training.

More information about the sessions and registratino can be found in the GAL/PI Training Sessions Brochure, located here:  Download

