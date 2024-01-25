Three Charged in Drug-Related Death of Crossville Man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of three individuals, following the drug-related death of a Crossville man.

In July 2022, a detective with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the death of Christoper Hale (DOB 01/01/1990). It was ultimately determined the victim died of combined toxic effects of fentanyl and ethanol, and TBI drug agents joined the investigation. During the course of that investigation, agents and detectives developed information that identified a Crossville man as the individual who provided the drugs to the victim, and two others who provided the drugs to that man.

On January 8th, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Michael Daignault, Jerrica Hayes, and Frazier Norris. Hayes and Norris were arrested on January 10th. Daignault was arrested in North Carolina and extradited to Tennessee on January 23rd. All three were booked into the Cumberland County Jail:

*Michael R. Daignault (DOB 04/26/1962): One count Manufacture or Sale of Schedule II Fentanyl, one count Manufacture or Delivery of Schedule II Fentanyl, one count Second Degree Murder. Bond: $500,000.

*Jerrica Marie Hayes (DOB 09/21/1988): Four counts manufacture, delivery, or sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance Fentanyl. Bond: $70,000.

*Frazier Norris (DOB 10/21/1946). Four counts manufacture, delivery, or sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance Fentanyl. Bond: $70,000.