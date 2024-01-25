Sheboygan County Deer Farm Confirmed with CWD

Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608)334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Sheboygan County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The result was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The positive result came from a 5-year-old buck. The premises is quarantined, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

