AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at a South Brunswick, New Jersey, motel. A man sustained fatal injuries after exchanging gunfire with officers. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary information, members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Task Force, assisting the New York office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrived at the motel on Route 1 South in Monmouth Junction at approximately 2:05 p.m. to execute an arrest warrant for a suspect in several felony offenses. At approximately 2:47 p.m., the individual to be arrested exchanged gunfire with officers. The individual was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:29 p.m. Authorities recovered two firearms near the decedent. No officers were hit during the shooting.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###