TPC Wire, developer of electrical cabling for harsh industrial environments, has been acquired by Amphenol Corporation.

Macedonia, Ohio – January 25, 2024 – We are excited to announce that TPC Wire and Cable, a leading developer of ruggedized electrical cabling solutions for harsh industrial environments, has been acquired by Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), one of the world’s largest providers of high-technology interconnect, antenna, and sensor solutions. TPC Wire & Cable will operate as a standalone business unit within Amphenol under the new name “Amphenol TPC Wire & Cable (Amphenol TPC)” and will retain its headquarters location in Macedonia, Ohio.
Amphenol TPC will now be part of the Amphenol Harsh Environment Solutions Division, joining several other existing industrial businesses. By leveraging the complementary capabilities of the existing organization, Amphenol TPC seeks to accelerate and enhance the value of critical industrial applications in the market.
General Manager of Amphenol TPC, Todd Spaulding says, “This acquisition marks an exciting milestone in TPC’s rich 45-year history. We are thrilled to join Amphenol Corporation and look forward to leveraging the strengths of both organizations to drive innovation, expand our global reach, and exceed our customers’ expectations. Amphenol’s entrepreneurial and customer-focused “let’s make it happen” culture fits perfectly with TPC and aligns with how our 235 dedicated employees work every day to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”
“I’m very excited to welcome TPC Wire & Cable to the Amphenol family. TPC’s unique capabilities extend Amphenol’s harsh environment interconnect capabilities by adding highly engineered raw cable and value-add cable assemblies for the high technology and harsh environment industrial markets. Collectively, Amphenol and TPC provide a broader solution offering to our customers in these markets. We’re especially excited that Todd Spaulding (General Manager) and the entire executive team at TPC will remain with the company and will continue to deliver tremendous value to their customers under the TPC brand, while also extending their reach through this new relationship with Amphenol,” said Luc Walter, President of Amphenol’s Harsh Environment Solutions Division.
About TPC Wire & Cable:
Founded in 1979, TPC is a leader in high-performance wire, cable, connectors, assemblies, and accessories used in harsh, high cost-of-failure environments. TPC’s products are designed to exceed customer performance specifications and withstand abuse from impact, abrasion, flexing, chemicals, extreme temperatures, and other demanding application environments. TPC’s products are specially constructed for a wide range of design challenges across high-reliability applications in diversified industrial end markets, such as automotive, metals, shipyard, utility, mining, and factory automation. For more information, visit tpcwire.com.
About Amphenol:
Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit amphenol.com
